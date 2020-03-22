Board being put up outside homes of people under quarantine, says Satyendar Jain as coronavirus cases in Delhi touch 27

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said elective surgeries have been cancelled so ICU beds are in ample supply Health Minister Satyendar Jain said elective surgeries have been cancelled so ICU beds are in ample supply

Delhi has recorded 17 new coronavirus cases over the past three days, including seven on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 27. Of them, 21 are from Delhi and the rest from other states. From shutting down the educational institutes, gyms and malls to scaling up healthcare facilities, the state government is on an overdrive to tackle the global crisis. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke to The Indian Express on why the coming days are crucial.

The numbers have risen up in the last few days. What is Delhi’s aim in terms of healthcare facilities?

We have to prepare Delhi for the worst case scenario. If we look at Europe, the situation completely changed in 15 days, and if the situation changes in the coming days in Delhi, we want to stay prepared. For the current cases, we have more than enough capacity, but we also need to pump up existing facilities. We have made a provision of over 500 beds in government hospitals and are looking to rope in private hospitals if cases rise exponentially. If the need arises, the bed capacity will be increased to 1,000 or more than that.

What kind of help could the government take from private hospitals?

We have asked big private hospitals (with a bed capacity of 300) to earmark 10-20 isolation beds and keep them on standby. After coordinating with the central government, if there is any symptomatic patient in these hospitals, we would ensure the testing is done in time. We will also allow a few private hospitals to start taking samples of suspected cases. However, testing will be done at designated labs only. At present, five Delhi government hospitals are also authorised to collect samples.

Do we have enough beds in the ICU?

We have cancelled elective surgeries in all Delhi government hospitals from Friday. The elective, non-essential surgeries have been postponed so beds can gradually be made available for an emergency. In many cases, patients are advised to move to the ICU after surgeries. This way, we will be able to make more space for COVID-19 patients.

Is the Delhi government planning to expand quarantine facilities?

The existing quarantine facilities in Delhi have space to accommodate many more passengers. As a back-up plan, we have readied several other centers which can be made operational overnight. If we quarantine patients at 10 centers, we have to have enough manpower for management. Earlier, our plan was to have different centers but then we changed it. Now we have three hotels and three centers offering quarantine facilities. Once they are full, we will add more centers accordingly.

Chandigarh administration is putting a board outside residences of people who are under home quarantine. Is Delhi planning to start anything on these lines?

Yes, we have started it from today. A board will be put outside residences of people suggested home isolation.The board will mention the name of the family, the number of people who have been advised home isolation and the number of days they have been asked to stay under quarantine.

What do you think about Sunday’s lockdown? Should it be extended?

The Chief Minister has also said we have taken several preventive measures. We are monitoring the situation, let’s see how it goes.

