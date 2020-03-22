EWS flats to cop training school, Delhi moves to meet quarantine demand

At the DDA flats in Narela. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) At the DDA flats in Narela. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Quarantine facilities with more than 1,600 beds have been prepared by the Delhi government, mostly on the outskirts of the city, to keep under observation those at ‘moderate risk’ of coronavirus.

Till Saturday, 661 people were under quarantine across five locations — an EWS apartment complex of the Delhi Development Authority in Narela; two facilities of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board in Sultanpur and Dwarka; a dharamshala in Chhatarpur; and a Delhi Police Training School in Dwarka. By Saturday night, though, the numbers had risen as thousands more landed at IGI airport.

While these facilities have a capacity of 1,400 beds, additional arrangements have been made at three hotels in Aerocity for over 250 fixed price rooms capped at Rs 3,100 per day.

Guidelines from the Union Health Ministry state that passengers from high-risk countries affected by COVID-19, including China, Italy, France and Germany, are to be quarantined for 14 days.

Some people quarantined at the facilities in Narela and Dwarka have claimed they are unhygienic and poorly managed.

At the DDA apartment complex in Narela, conversations with two individuals who were shifted to the facility on March 16 suggested the arrangements leave much to be desired. In every 1-BHK flat, two beds have been put up. The lack of clean toilets and washrooms have emerged as one of the primary concerns among those having to spend their time in quarantine.

“We get food thrice a day, but it’s not great… frankly, it would be unfair to even expect standard food. But hygiene could have been taken care of better. Also, we don’t get hot water; considering Delhi has not really warmed up so far, bathing is a problem, especially for the elderly and children,” said a person in quarantine.

Those isolated include families from across the country, including West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. “While most of us have tested negative, we don’t think we will be allowed to leave before completing the 14-day period. Considering we are expected to spend so much time here, at least basic arrangements should have been made in terms of making available hand sanitisers or separate soaps for washing clothes and bathing. For everything, we have to place requests with the local staff who are understandably stretched at the moment. The rooms are also not cleaned and sanitised regularly,” said the person.

A senior DDA official said the first batch of passengers sent for quarantine arrived at the facility on March 16, when it was still being made ready: “These are empty flats… cleaning work was on in some apartments when news came that people have been sent here from the airport for quarantine. That caused some panic and some of the labourers who were working there ran away. Around 200 apartments have been made ready now, and 100 others would be made ready soon. The DDA has handed them to the Delhi government, which will manage them.”

Similar complaints were made about the police training school in Dwarka. A 33-year-old man, who arrived with his wife at the facility from Barcelona on Monday, said they were put in groups of seven or eight in a dormitory-like room. “There was no soap or sanitiser, a few cupboards had rotten vegetables in them. Washrooms were clogged, there were pan stains on the walls and in the sink. There were just two washrooms on the floor we were on, which housed about 80 people,” he said.

While announcing the facilities at three hotels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said some people returning from abroad may not find the facilities satisfactory, hence they have the option to move to Aerocity.

In comparison, the facility at the dharamshala in Chhatarpur has received praise. The 200-bed facility had about 146 people in quarantine as of Saturday, with 164 being discharged since it became operational late last week and 16 being referred to RML Hospital.

A 34-year-old student from Paris, who stayed there from Sunday until Tuesday, said the rooms were clean, had a balcony and television, and toiletries were also provided. “It was a better organised facility. Staff would come to check on our health every day, there was warm water in washrooms, and we got proper thali food. All staff were dressed in protective body suits. They also helped us if we needed extra tea or coffee,” she said.

SDM (Saket) Rakesh Kumar told The Indian Express that the Chhatarpur facility is essentially a building owned by a religious trust.He said facilities including toilet paper, slippers, separate soap for bathing purposes and washing clothes, geyser, anti-mosquito repellents among others are being provided to those being brought by authorities.

“For food, we provide morning tea, breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner,” said the SDM.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.