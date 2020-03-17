At Dwarka camp, Indians back from France and Spain raise issues, some head to Aerocity hotels

They alleged unhygienic conditions at the police training facility in Dwarka They alleged unhygienic conditions at the police training facility in Dwarka

A group of at least 20 Indians, who arrived last night from Spain and France, wrote to the Delhi government Monday alleging unhygienic conditions at a police training facility in Dwarka where they were moved for the mandatory two-week quarantine period.

In a letter to the Dwarka sub-divisional magistrate, they complained about dirty bedsheets, washrooms flooded with water, and dusty floors. “We do not want to stay here and we demand a proper hygienic facility and proper food,” the letter states.

When contacted, one of the travellers told The Indian Express that they were brought to the facility in two DTC buses, “in which we were forced to wait for around four hours”, after landing around 1.30 am. “They were red DTC buses with no windows. We were served water after six hours, after repeated reminders. The first meal we got was bread pakodas after 12 hours. Most importantly, we have still not been tested. At the airport, just our temperatures were recorded,” the person claimed.

At the Dwarka facility, he alleged, “there are flies buzzing around, rotten vegetables in the cupboards, stained bedsheets like someone has puked, stinking toilets”. Around 6-10 beds have been put up in each room.

“Is it our mistake that we were truthful to authorities about our travel history? Our flights were routed through Abu Dhabi. We could have easily written in the forms that we are coming from Abu Dhabi,” he added.

By evening, over 70 travellers decided to move to hotels in Aerocity, where 182 rooms have been designated by the Delhi government to be set aside for paid quarantine facilities. Later, the traveller, who was on his way to Aerocity, said: “Five buses, carrying around 22 passengers each, are going to the hotels.” He also said 50 of them underwent tests.

At a press conference during the day, the CM, when asked about the complaints, said: “People flying in from abroad mostly belong to the affluent class. In some cases, the facilities may not be up to their expectations. But there are shortcomings also. So we have made arrangements for them in certain hotels.”

