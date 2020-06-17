Arvind Kejriwal takes stock as hotel that went to court begins Covid prep, says more being added

Chief Minister Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at The Suryaa hotel on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Chief Minister Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at The Suryaa hotel on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

From training staff to sanitising rooms — work is on in full swing at The Suryaa hotel in New Friends Colony, which has been attached to Holy Family Hospital and was inspected by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday. Accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, the CM visited at 12 pm and spent around 20 minutes. They left after speaking to doctors of the attached hospital.

The hotel has made available 90 rooms for putting up 120 beds. Earlier, it had moved the Delhi HC against the government’s decision.

Kejriwal told reporters: “This is a tough time for everyone, we all need to come together to fight the virus. This facility should be operational with 120 beds initially in two-three days, and will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds. Around 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned and around 3,000-3,500 beds will be added to the total bed capacity.”

On his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said all agencies, governments, and people will work together: “Nobody can work alone to fight this pandemic.”

Greesh Bindra, vice-president (operations) of The Suryaa, told The Indian Express that they approached court as the government had issued a requisition order for using its premises on May 29 without informing them: “We will extend full cooperation. But the government could have communicated the decision in a better way. Staffers have their own fears as they have old parents, children… Holy Family Hospital will train around 70 staffers and provide PPE kits, masks, gloves.”

“We have a central AC system but a panel headed by the AIIMS Director has assured that it won’t be a problem. In case we don’t get as many patients, we have the option to approach the court as keeping a hotel running involves a lot of expense…,” said Bindra, adding since the floors are carpeted, after discharge of every patient, a room will have to be sealed for sanitisation for 48 hours.

Holy Family authorities, who accompanied the CM, said mild- to moderate-category patients will be brought to the hotel.

An order was also issued to attach Taj Mansingh Hotel with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

These hotels shall provide regular services at a price not more than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four- or three-star hotels per person per day.

