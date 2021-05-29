120 Delhi govt school teachers have died of Covid-19: Teachers’ association

The Government School Teachers’ Association has estimated that around 120 Delhi government school teachers have died of Covid-19 in during the second wave of the pandemic, while the education department’s last estimate stood at 92 which is set to be updated next week.

All DDE (Zones) of each district have been tasked with collecting information about teachers who were on duty and died of coronavirus, and submit fresh reports each fortnight. This is an ongoing exercise and the education department’s list will be updated next week after the new reports.

This exercise is being undertaken to identify the families of deceased teachers to disburse Rs 1 crore as service benefits to those who had been on duty, and to consider appointment in a government job for one relative of teachers who had died while not on duty.

“Our target is to give whoever was eligible for Rs. 1 crore by the end of June. In the case of teachers who were not on duty, we will process their files and submit those to the services department to look into compassionate appointments,” said Ramachandra Singhare, nodal officer for this exercise.

However, GSTA General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav estimates that at least 120 teachers have died so far, according to information submitted by district officials of the association.

“Our number is not exact since we don’t have a systematic data collection system and it is likely to be more but our district officials have spoken to these families,” he said.

The association has also requested in a letter to the Deputy Chief Minister in the case of dependents of deceased teachers who are too young to be eligible for compensatory jobs, salary be provided till they become old enough to be eligible.