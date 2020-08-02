Sisodia writes to Amit Shah: Keeping hotels shut unfair to Delhi’s economy

Manish Sisodia during a media address (Source: Twitter/@msisodia) Manish Sisodia during a media address (Source: Twitter/@msisodia)

The decision to not allow hotels to reopen affects “8% business and employment” in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter comes a day after the L-G overturned the government’s decision to reopen hotels and allow weekly markets to resume functioning. Sisodia requested Shah to direct the L-G to accept the government’s decision, and said the government would send the file to the L-G again on Tuesday.

“Eight per cent of Delhi’s business and employment has been rendered shut because hotels have not reopened. Five lakh families are sitting at home for the past four months because weekly markets are shut. At a time when they were hopeful of being allowed to function again as Corona is under control in Delhi, keeping them shut is unfair to the economy and to the hopes of these people,” he wrote.

In his letter, Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Finance Minister, said that while efforts were being made to unlock the country, the policy for Delhi was not the same.

“Delhi is in the 11th position when it comes to Corona. It has been under control since last month and is now moving towards normalcy. Hotels and weekly markets are open even in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, which have seen the highest number of Corona cases recently. It is not clear what the Centre wants to achieve by keeping hotels and weekly markets shut in Delhi. Why is the state, which has done well to keep Corona under control, being forced to keep businesses shut,” he wrote.

Over the past month, the growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has dipped substantially. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the city would have to learn to live with Covid while taking precautions. While Delhi struggled with a sharp increase in the number of cases being reported daily in June, the number came down in July, and for the past two weeks, the city has seen around 1,100 cases per day, down from an average of around 3,200 cases in the last week of June.

“I request you to change your decision and direct the L-G to accept the Chief Minister’s proposal. The government will send the file to him again on Tuesday. Tell him to not stop this again. Delhi’s economy will improve and jobs will be created only when business persons will restart their work,” he wrote.

