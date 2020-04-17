Delhi: For ration, virtual waitlist becomes a real-world worry

Since April 7, government schools have been distributing dry ration. Since April 7, government schools have been distributing dry ration.

Till a few days ago, Rekha (30) didn’t understand what a waiting list was. For the last six days, though, it is the only thing on her mind. A resident of Dakshinpuri, Rekha, a domestic help, has been unable to get free ration promised by the Delhi government.

At the Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 3 in Ambedkar Nagar, she was told she requires an e-Coupon. “I have not been able to register on the website; I have been put on a waiting list. I heard we might receive ration on the basis of Aadhaar but that is not true,” she said on April 15 as she returned home empty-handed.

Since April 7, government schools have been distributing dry ration. People without cards can avail it for free by registering for an e-Coupon on the Delhi government website. Even as the government makes an aggressive push to ensure no one goes hungry, the ‘waiting list’ is a cause of worry for many like Rekha.

Mukesh Mehra (38), who works at the Trilokpuri mohalla clinic, and has a wife and a newborn daughter waiting at home, is also on the list. “If my wife does not get eat, how will my daughter get nutrition?” he said.

Several others waited alongside him on April 13 at the MCD Primary School, Trilokpuri, Block 7. The school received 3,034 kg wheat and 697 kg rice on April 7, which ran out by April 9. Principal Ram Sewak told many families that they have not received ration since April 9: “People come asking for ration, we have to tell them there is nothing to give.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “A lot of people have said the poor, who do not have ration cards, cannot access the website. If you know someone like this, please help them register. We have already received 15 lakh applications on the website.”

A senior government official acknowledged there were problems in a few schools: “There is a shortage of labour and infrastructure at the moment… The government has secured ration for 10 lakh people without cards, but registrations are going up. Hence, we have stopped new registrations. People are being notified that they are on a waitlist. The CM advised us to keep simplicity and ease in mind while creating the website and the form, so that the masses do not face problems.”

But navigating technology is a new challenge for some. Sripati Devi (30) said she had asked someone to help her fill in her Aadhaar number on the website but “they took advantage and filled my details on their phones. They collected food on my behalf”.

In areas where ration is available, it has emerged as a lifeline for many. Ruksana (24) visited Yogi Arvind Sarvodaya, Bal Vidyalaya No 1, Ambedkar Nagar, to pick up four units of ration — 4 kg rice and 16 kg wheat — for her family of four. “I work as a domestic help, my husband is a mechanic. We have no savings… I was not paid last month. This free ration is keeping us alive,” she said.

So far, 10 lakh kg rice and 40 lakh kg wheat have been distributed to 10 lakh people without cards. 70 lakh ration-card holders have been provided staples.

