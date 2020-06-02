Metro should restart with social distancing: Kejriwal

Buses, cabs and autorickshaws were given permission to ply in the earlier phase. (Express photo) Buses, cabs and autorickshaws were given permission to ply in the earlier phase. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that Metro services should restart in the city.

Speaking to India TV, Kejriwal said, “We have to follow the Centre’s guidelines but I believe Metro services should restart. It should start with social distancing, like in buses. In our conversations with Metro officials, we have been told that the plan to operationalise the services is in place. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon.”

The government is also planning to set up a platform to bring together those who have lost their jobs and companies that are looking to hire. “Several companies are not getting employees as many have left for their homes. On the other hand, there are people who have lost their jobs and are looking for work. We are working on a portal or a platform to bring them together so both can be served,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to the Union Finance Minister on Sunday, seeking financial aid of Rs 5,000 crore. Sisodia had said that Delhi had not received any financial package from the Centre so far and paying salaries will become a problem.

Delhi units of both BJP and Congress have hit out at Delhi government over the demand, with BJP alleging that “unnecessary expenditure” was being made on advertisements, and Congress alleging that the Centre supports Delhi financially in several avenues as several bodies are under them in the city.

Kejriwal refused to comment on both and said politics can’t be played at a time like this: “Dharma says politics should be left behind and people should be served at a time like this. Everyone knows tax collection is negligible. We managed for two months but are having trouble now. All Delhi parties should have told the Centre that Delhi needs help but what they do is their decision.”

The CM also said he does not blame UP and Haryana for shutting their borders. “I understand their worry. In Delhi, between February and March, around 2,000 people came from abroad. This is how Covid started to spread. But sooner or later, we will have to open up. We need to prepare for better healthcare facilities and ensure death rate remains low, Preparation should be in place and death rate should be low. I understand the anxieties of Haryana and UP.”

The CM also said he was not in agreement with night curfew between 9 am-5 am but would have to follow it: “I am not in agreement with the night curfew. It is not like you are more susceptible to the disease at night. But these are the Centre’s directions and we will have to follow them.”

