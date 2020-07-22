Covid-19 in Delhi: Monthly sero-surveys, next to be conducted from August 1-5, says Health Minister

Delhi citizens wear masks while venturing out of their homes on Wednesday. Delhi citizens wear masks while venturing out of their homes on Wednesday.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to conduct a sero surveillance every month during the first five days starting from August 1. The move comes a day after the results of the survey carried out between June 27 and July 10 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed were infected with the novel coronavirus.

“A survey was done last month in Delhi to check the prevalence of the disease and the results showed that almost one-fourth of the city’s population were infected and have now recovered. Most of them were not even aware that they were affected by the infection. The government has now decided to conduct a sero surveillance every month to assess how many people have been infected with the disease,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

A total 21,387 samples were randomly collected across the 11 districts of the capital, which was then divided into two groups, of less than 18 years and older. The survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with state health authorities also concluded that 77% of the remaining population continue to be vulnerable to the virus — and that rigorous measures to enforce containment zones were necessary, according to the officials.

“We are doing it again to identify the further spread of the disease and to formulate the policies for the containment and management of the disease. It will be a representative sample of the society which will include people from all the age groups. We are developing a strategy as per the scientific evidence,” he added.

This will be the third serological surveillance to be carried out in Delhi. Earlier, the ICMR had conducted a pilot serosurvey in April across 83 districts in 21 states. The previous surveillance carried out in containment zones of Southeast district of Delhi showed a prevalence of 9-11% of the disease.

Asked about the community transmission and whether the city has developed the herd immunity, Jain said “There is a spread in the community as around 23% of people have been infected with Covid-19 and recovered. The decision to call it a community transmission has to be taken by the NCDC and the Central government. According to the experts, if 40-70% of people have been infected and recovered, then the herd immunity is developed. At present, it is not feasible to say that herd immunity has developed in Delhi,” Jain added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd