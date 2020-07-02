Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Total cases cross 89,000, CM says situation ‘not as terrible’ as predicted

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: With 2,442 new cases and 61 deaths, Delhi by Wednesday recorded 89,802 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,803 deaths. As per the government dashboard, of the 15,242 hospital beds at present, 9,444 are available. Delhi contributes to about 15 per cent each to the total caseload of the country.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said that the situation in the capital is improving and is “not as terrible” as predicted a month ago. In a video press conference, Kejriwal said that the number of recoveries in the city is increasing and that the coronavirus situation is now under control.
Talking about the decline of the positivity rate in the capital, Kejriwal said, “We’ve increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive.”
Meanwhile, several safety measures are in place at malls in Gurgaon, which reopened their doors Wednesday after a three-month shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Malls, however, reported a low footfall, with only a slow trickle of customers through the day.