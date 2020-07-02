Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Total cases cross 89,000, CM says situation ‘not as terrible’ as predicted

Last week, Delhi overtook Mumbai to become the city with the highest number of novel Coronavirus cases in the country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the situation in the capital is improving and is “not as terrible” as predicted a month ago. In a video press conference, Kejriwal said that the number of recoveries in the city is increasing and that the coronavirus situation is now under control. The chief minister, however, warned people against complacency.

“It was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We have been able to control the situation. The situation is improving in Delhi in the last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigor,” Kejriwal said.

Talking about the decline of the positivity rate in the capital, Kejriwal said, “We’ve increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive.”

Last week, Delhi overtook Mumbai to become the city with the highest number of novel Coronavirus cases in the country. The surge in Delhi can be attributed to a marked increase in the number of samples the city has been testing of late, especially after deploying the recently approved rapid antigen tests that give results in just about half an hour.

Delhi has also decided to undertake a door-to-door surveillance for early detection of the disease and minimise the spread.