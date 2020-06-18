Renovation at Taj may affect plans

Taj Mahal Hotel on Man Singh Road. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Taj Mahal Hotel on Man Singh Road. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after the Delhi government passed orders to link Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and cater to Covid patients, sources in both establishments said this would take time as renovation is underway at the hotel presently.

A source at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital claimed “it would be a difficult stay for patients at Taj Mahal hotel as the electricity and water connections aren’t stable due to renovation work”. The source claimed “the lifts aren’t working, and furniture is all over the place”. Sources at the hotel confirmed that it’s under renovation. A hospital spokesperson said the hotel will be inspected soon.

Delhi government officials said they will assess the situation after talking to both parties.

Taj Mahal Hotel was among several others that have been linked to hospitals to enhance capacity and admit more patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Hotel rooms will be equipped with oxygen, and hospitals will provide healthcare workers to look after the patients.

Meanwhile, Hotel Jivitesh in Karol Bagh too has been attached to Sir Ganga Ram, and as per sources, will be ready in 5-7 days. The hotel will provide approximately 40 beds. A hospital source said all changes needed to turn a hotel into a hospital have been made. “A donning and doffing area for hotel and hospital staff has been made, and the AC too has been fixed to suit a Covid facility. An exhaust system has been figured out, and training of hotel staff and Ganga Ram healthcare workers is underway,” said the source.

Southwest Delhi DM Rahul Singh, meanwhile, deputed officials to ensure smooth linkage between hotels and hospitals in the district.

