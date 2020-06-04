Delhi to increase capacity of private hospitals for Covid-19 patients, says Sisodia

Delhi has reported 23,645 coronavirus cases so far. Delhi has reported 23,645 coronavirus cases so far.

Private hospitals in the national capital, which are unable to reserve 20% beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, will be converted entirely into Covid hospitals, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia was announcing a series of measures taken by the Delhi government on the treatment facilities when he said: “Some hospitals are facing problems in reserving 20% beds for Covid-19 patients, fearing it will lead of mix of patients. It has been conveyed to the hospitals that if they are facing trouble in reserving the beds, then the entire hospital will be converted into a COVID hospital.”

At present, five government hospitals and three private hospitals are functioning as a complete Covid-19 dedicated facility. Apart from this, following orders from the Delhi government, 61 private hospitals have earmarked 20% of their bed capacity for the patients.

Three more private hospitals- Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital were declared as Covid hospitals on Wednesday evening. The hospitals, functioning on concessional lands and as per officials, are obliged to provide 10% IPD and 25% OPD services to EWS patients for free of charge. Each hospital is also required to reserve 25% of the total bed capacity for EWS Covid patient while providing free treatment.

Last month, the Delhi government had 117 private hospitals and nursing homes with a bed capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20% beds for the infected patients. Several nursing homes in the city, however, raised concerns over the sharing of space in within the same premises. Many alleged that they do not have separate entry and exit for Covid-19 patients, which might expose those unaffected to the disease.

Opposing the move, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) made a representation to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and suggested the conversion of hospitals running on concessional land provided by the state into Covid-19 facility.

So far, Delhi has reported 23,645 coronavirus cases. There are 13,497 active cases in the city, out of which 3,446 are admitted in various hospitals. Those with mild symptoms have been suggested to get treatment under home isolation. At least 8,405 people are admitted under home isolation.

“Those who are asymptomatic and have mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation. The hospitals are needed for the patients who are critical,” Jain said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.