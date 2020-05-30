Delhi: Medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, UCMS dean test positive for Covid-19

The national capital has reported over 17,000 cases so far. The national capital has reported over 17,000 cases so far.

As the national capital struggles to contain the rising coronavirus figures, the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the government’s biggest COVID facility, and the dean of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) at GTB hospital, among others, have tested positive for the virus, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, who was recently appointed as the medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, has gone into home isolation, officials at the hospital said. “As soon as he tested positive for the disease, we started the contact tracing and around 30 more healthcare workers, including senior doctors, got themselves tested. On Saturday morning, two other staff members tested positive. The administrative block of the hospital has been shut for sanitation,” a senior doctor from the hospital, which is functioning as a completed COVID hospital with 2,000 beds, said.

The Dean of UCMS at GTB hospital, Dr AK Jain, and his personal assistant have also contracted the disease. On Friday, the government earmarked 500 beds in GTB hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “The block where his office is located has been sealed,” a senior doctor from GTB said.

Earlier this week, the Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had tested positive for the disease. Dr Rajeev Sood was then admitted to Max Smart Super Specialty hospital.

Dr Sood was looking after the management of COVID workers at the hospital which has been functioning as a designated centre. Over 30 healthcare workers from the hospital have tested positive for the disease.

More than 600 healthcare workers across the city have been infected so far. At AIIMS, over 200 healthcare workers have been tested positive for the virus, out of which 150 have discharged and joined back duties.

