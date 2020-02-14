Coronavirus: Final test for 406 kept in isolation in Delhi

New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China’s Hubei undergo screening inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China’s Hubei undergo screening inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government has identified over 5,700 persons who travelled to China between January 15 and February 13. Of these, 17 have so far been hospitalised and around 4,700 quarantined at home. On Thursday, a total of 3,853 persons were screened by doctors at IGI Airport.

At the Chhawla ITBP facility, blood samples of the 406 quarantined persons are being sent for final testing, after which a decision will be taken on their discharge. Living in the facility for over 12 days now, these people have been kept in isolation after being evacuated from Wuhan in China amidst the coronavirus outbreak. This includes seven Maldives nationals who returned on February 1 and 2.

On Thursday, the blood samples of 200 persons were sent for testing; the remaining will be sent on Friday. Of the total, two were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to cough and fever.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said, “The reports will come after 15 days through the Indian Council of Medical Research. Based on them, a decision can be taken on the discharge by authorities. ”

Meanwhile, two persons — an 18-year-old male who travelled to China from November 15 to February 1, and a 23-year-old male who was in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 7 to 13 — have been admitted to the isolation ward at RML Hospital for suspected coronavirus.

Hospital spokesperson Smriti Tiwari said “We have received a total of 40 cases, of which 38 were discharged after they tested negative. The samples of the two patients have been sent for testing.”

