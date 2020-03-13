Delhi govt declares coronavirus an epidemic: Schools, colleges, cinema halls shut till March 31

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain met top government officials and L-G Anil Baijal, Thursday. Express CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain met top government officials and L-G Anil Baijal, Thursday. Express

Declaring the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) an epidemic, the Delhi government Thursday announced shutting of all schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal and top government officials. So far, six confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the capital.

Coming out of the meeting, Kejriwal said, “Today, we are declaring coronavirus an epidemic in the capital. All cinema houses shall remain closed till March 31. All schools and colleges shall also remain closed till March 31, except for the ones where exams have been going on. We have sufficient beds in case people are to be quarantined. We are arranging quarantine facilities for 600 people in DUSIB flats, which have remained unoccupied for long, and for 500 people in rooms at under-construction hospitals of the Delhi government.”

As a precautionary measure to prevent and control coronavirus, the Delhi government has already ordered disinfection of DTC and cluster buses as well as the Delhi Metro coaches on a regular basis. All public swimming pools have also been shut till March 31.

Starting Thursday, disinfecting all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, has been made compulsory. The L-G has further directed municipal bodies, DUSIB and the district commissioners of the 11 districts to set up quarantine facilities.

“All public spaces, government and private office premises, malls and shops have been notified to disinfect their premises, which shall remain compulsory for all. Whatever we are doing is to contain the coronavirus outbreak. I hope that everyone will support us. We are noticing how rapid the outbreak has been, but in India, we have successfully been able to contain it with support from the public. We shall remain alert to stop this disease from spreading,” said Kejriwal.

According to officials, intensive public awareness campaigns and sensitisation drives are being carried out on a regular basis. Special awareness drives are being conducted in vulnerable areas such as markets, JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies, ISBTs, railway stations and Metro stations by health officers.

As many as 168 beds have been earmarked in 25 designated hospitals to offer treatment to patients who test positive for the virus.

An additional 250 beds have been set up in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and 50 beds in Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital for isolation of suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The health department has also asked suspected patients not to travel in private cabs to hospitals. Instead, a fleet of CATS ambulances has been earmarked to ferry such patients to designated hospitals.

