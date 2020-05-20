Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 176, total cases cross 11,000-mark

A migrant woman with his children waits for bus at Gazipur to return to his home, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. A migrant woman with his children waits for bus at Gazipur to return to his home, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.

Delhi’s coronavirus infection tally rose to 11,088 Wednesday after 534 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike so far. The Delhi Health Department recorded 10 more deaths, taking the number of Covid-19 casualties to 176 in the national capital.

With 500 new coronavirus cases reported two days in a row, the city will be implementing the stage 2 of the plan envisaged by a committee formed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to strengthen the health infrastructure in the capital. The committee had prepared a plan for Delhi, depending upon the number of cases received in a day. The first stage is when the city reports 100 cases in a day, followed by stage 2 with 500 cases and then stage 3 with 1,000 cases.

The calculations made by the committee suggested that if 500 cases are reported in a day, then the requirement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) will shoot up to 1,500-2,000 in a day. There should be 50 beds with ventilators, 125 ICU facilities and about 325 beds with oxygen support.

In an interview to a news channel on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has readied 2,000 beds with oxygen support for the Covid-19 patients. “We are also in the process of getting 1,500-2,000 more beds in the coming days. The tender has been processed. In the next few days, we will have 4,000 beds in Delhi to deal with the severe patients of Covid-19. At any point, we will be ready to deal with 50,000 active cases of Coronavirus, if at all the number rises in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

In the last two weeks, the Delhi government has already added seven private hospitals in their fight against Covid-19 in the city, taking the total to 10. However, the number of government hospitals designated to treat Covid-19 patients have remained the same at six. In Delhi, Lok Nayak, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality, RML, AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Safdarjung are currently admitting Covid-19 patients. Two more private hospitals were declared as Covid hospitals for admitting confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 on a payment basis. Batra Hospital and Research Centre and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital have been asked to allocate 50 and 40 beds, respectively, for Covid-19 patients.

The chief minister also said that the situation in Delhi has completely changed in the last two months by the time national lockdown was announced. “Two months back, we did not have the testing kits, PPE gears and had no idea to choose between the RT PCR kits. But in these two months, we have done enough preparation in the city,” he said.

At present, 10 private hospitals and six government hospitals in Delhi are designated to treat Covid-19 suspected and confirmed cases. Of the total 1,779 people admitted in the hospitals, 943 Covid-19 positive patients are admitted to the six government hospitals and 413 in six private hospitals, as per the data provided by the state government in its health bulletin. At least 2,261 people are under home quarantine.

