Doubling rate over 100 days, fatality 1.4%: Delhi govt

The doubling rate of coronavirus infection in Delhi has gone up to over 100 days as against 28.8 days for the rest of India, the Delhi government said on Thursday. The case fatality rate in Delhi for the month of August has also come down to 1.4 per cent, as against 1.92 per cent for rest of the country, it said, adding that the recovery rate in Delhi is 90.2 per cent as compared to 72.5 for the rest of the country.

“On July 1, the doubling rate of corona cases in Delhi was the same as the rest of India at 20 days. Since then, the doubling rate of Delhi has been steadily rising. It was 58 days on July 17, around 90 days on August 1, and has currently increased to 101.5 days. In comparison, for the rest of India, the doubling rate has remained between 20 and 27 days since July 1,” a statement from the Delhi government stated.

On Thursday, the city recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,57,354, while the death toll from the disease rose to 4,257 with 22 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A drop has also been witnessed in positivity rate between June 18 and August 16, the statement said. On June 18, a total of 9,088 RT-PCR tests were conducted of which 2,804 were positive — a positivity rate of 30.85%. However, on August 16, out of total 4,106 RT-PCR tests conducted, 434 were positive — a positivity rate of 10.57%, as per data shared by the state government.

