Delhi’s Covid situation under control, death rate below national average: Kejriwal

Workers sanitize the bar area in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital was under control, attributing the recent spike in cases to increased testing. Kejriwal pointed out that the death rate in the city was below the national average.

He said data since August 15 showed that one in 100 corona patients have died in the city’s hospitals.

“There is absolutely no need to worry. I have analysed the data over the last few days, spoken to experts, and can say with full responsibility that the situation in Delhi is well under control,” Kejriwal said while addressing a webcast.

Quixplained: As Delhi Metro restarts, a look at the new guidelines

The chief minister said that the rise in positive cases was solely due to increased testing, from around 20,000 per day to nearly 40,000 daily. On September 4, there were 36,219 tests in Delhi.

“In June, when a similar case count was being registered, there used to up to 100 deaths a day. We identified the gaps and brought the number of deaths down,” Kejriwal said. “Yesterday, there were 13 deaths of corona patients in Delhi.”

The CM also sought to reassure Delhiites that there was no shortage of beds for Covid cases in the hospitals, suggesting that the bed occupancy has increased due to people from other states getting admitted in the capital’s healthcare facilities.

Read | As Delhi Metro reopens after 5 months, top priority: Please mind the gap

“There are not more than 3000 to 3300 residents of Delhi in the hospitals,” he said, adding that around 1600 to 1700 beds were being taken up by patients from other states.

According to the Delhi government’s portal on availability of beds, out of 14,158 beds across hospitals in the city, 4,961 are currently occupied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd