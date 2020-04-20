Family of Covid-19 patient allege hospital neglecting him, help follows Twitter appeal

The Delhi government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital as two dedicated Covid-19 facilities where all cases are to be referred. The Delhi government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital as two dedicated Covid-19 facilities where all cases are to be referred.

The family of a coronavirus patient admitted in New Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital Monday alleged he was not being provided proper care. In a video posted on Twitter, the daughter and wife of the patient sought help from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The patient’s daughter said that around 2 am on Thursday, her father fell unconscious for a few minutes and was taken to Fortis Healthcare Hospital at Shalimar Bagh. “Doctors tested him for coronavirus and the result was positive. After that, without asking us, they shifted him to Lok Nayak Hospital, citing government orders,” she claimed.

She claimed her father had to wait for two-three hours before being admitted, and was given food only the next morning at 9 am. “He is a patient of sugar (diabetes) and hypertension, if he doesn’t get food his glucose level increases. Today, on April 20, he called around 5 am saying he has fever and is not able to get up. He told this to people and to the nurses in the ward, but no one is responding,” she claimed.

She also claimed her father was told on Sunday that he would be taken to a quarantine facility in Narela. The patient’s wife claimed, “No doctor has seen him (since Saturday). He called in the morning today and said please take me to a private hospital.”

On Monday evening, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said he had spoken to a doctor leading the Covid-19 response team at the hospital, and was assured that all patients are being looked after properly. “I spoke to the patient’s wife and said that a team of doctors has attended to him… it is being ensured that he is taken care of properly,” he said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said, “We are giving all patients proper care. This particular patient was in a general ward earlier, where he was not comfortable. Today, he was shifted to a private room. We are keeping him under observation here and won’t be shifting him to another quarantine facility.”

Later on Monday, the girl tweeted: “Thankyou everybody !! My father is safe and his test samples have been collected. He has been alloted a separate room and is under constant supervision of supreme doctors. I had a talk with him recently and he is feeling much better now.”

