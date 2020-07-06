scorecardresearch
Monday, July 06, 2020
Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Kejriwal says 9,900 beds free, no scarcity in capital

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), India Lockdown Latest News Live Update: The latest bulletin, issued on Sunday night, said 71,339 patients have recovered and been discharged so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,038. As many as 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far.

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,244 fresh infections, with the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the national capital rising to 99,444. The death toll mounted to 3,067 with 63 new fatalities. The latest bulletin, issued on Sunday night, said 71,339 patients have recovered or have been discharged so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,038. As many as 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, fewer Covid-19 patients in Delhi now require hospitalisation, and the capital has ample beds and more ICU capacity than is needed at the moment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. “Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, the number of patients in hospitals has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter before the visit to the hospital in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day jump of 24,248 cases, pushing the country’s total tally to 6,97,413. With 425 new fatalities, death toll stood at 19,693. India overtook Russia on Sunday evening to become the country with the third-largest caseload of novel coronavirus infection in the world.

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), India Lockdown Latest News Live Update: Cases in the national capital near 1 lakh; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there are ample beds.

10:08 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Delhi govt orders compulsory rapid antigen detection test for high-risk individuals

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed all health care facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with ILI symptoms, patients admitted with SARI and other high-risk individuals who visit their facilities. An order issued by the Delhi Health department directed all medical directors, medical superintendent and directors of all Delhi government-run hospitals to ensure that "rapid antigen detection testing" of all individuals/patients falling in the categories listed, who visit their hospital, is mandatorily done.

All individuals with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are to be mandatorily tested, it said. "All asymptomatic patients admitted or seeking admission of following high - risk group -- Patients undergoing Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressed patient including HIV+, Patients with Malignant disease, Transplant Patients, Elderly patients ( > 65 years of age ) with co-morbidities and all asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol generating interventions," the order said. (PTI)

Kejriwal accompanied Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on a visit to a temporary hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the city.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital on Ulan Batar Marg near the airport in the Delhi Cantonment area, has 1,000 beds, including 250 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the 996 ICU beds available in Delhi without ventilators, 434 are currently unoccupied. Another 898 ICU beds are equipped with ventilators, of which 338 are currently available.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, the "largest" of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Sunday. The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world. While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre.

