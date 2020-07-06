Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Kejriwal says 9,900 beds free, no scarcity in capital

A health worker collects a sample of a man for COVID-19 test at a centre, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A health worker collects a sample of a man for COVID-19 test at a centre, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,244 fresh infections, with the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the national capital rising to 99,444. The death toll mounted to 3,067 with 63 new fatalities. The latest bulletin, issued on Sunday night, said 71,339 patients have recovered or have been discharged so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,038. As many as 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, fewer Covid-19 patients in Delhi now require hospitalisation, and the capital has ample beds and more ICU capacity than is needed at the moment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. “Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, the number of patients in hospitals has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter before the visit to the hospital in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day jump of 24,248 cases, pushing the country’s total tally to 6,97,413. With 425 new fatalities, death toll stood at 19,693. India overtook Russia on Sunday evening to become the country with the third-largest caseload of novel coronavirus infection in the world.