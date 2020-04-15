Delhi: Half of city’s deaths reported in last 4 days

The co-morbidities include uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, respiratory infection, heart disease, kidney disease and haematemesis. The co-morbidities include uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, respiratory infection, heart disease, kidney disease and haematemesis.

Of the 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last one month in Delhi, 50% were reported in the past four days. With 1,561 cases until Tuesday night, the capital is second only to Maharashtra, which had reported 2,684 cases in the same duration.

Among the total cases in Delhi until Tuesday evening, 1,080 — nearly 70% — are those who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin last month.

Of the 28 deaths till Monday, four people had attended the event — three men from Tamil Nadu aged 64, 68 and 70, and a 38-year-old man from Kyrgyz Republic. While two were admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, two had been taken to AIIMS, Jhajjar. Of these victims, five people are in the 70-80 age group; 10 in the 60-70 age group; eight in the 50-60 age group; and the rest are under 50 years of age.

“So far, we haven’t seen any death in which there was no co-morbidity whatsoever. Most of the people who succumbed already had a weak immune system due to prolonged illness. The youngest victim is the 38-year-old man from Kyrgyz Republic. He had pulmonary TB,” said a senior official from Delhi’s department of health.

Of the 28 victims, two are from outside the country — Yemen and Kyrgyz Republic — and six from other states.

The maximum number of deaths — 10 — have been reported from the Central district, which includes congested areas such as Darya Ganj, Sadar Bazar, Delhi Gate, Turkman Gate and Karol Bagh. The district is under scrutiny and officials have already added three areas — Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, and Chandni Mahal — to the list of containment zones, where all movement has been barred.

“Three deaths have been reported from Sadar Bazar and we are tracing the contacts of all family members. Three deaths each have also been reported from the East and North districts. Two people each have died from the Southeast and West districts,” said a health official.

The city had reported its first COVID-19 death on March 13, after a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who also had diabetes and hypertension, died at RML Hospital.

