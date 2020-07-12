Delhi: 691 deaths in past 2 weeks, 7 under home isolation

People drive past a mural honouring the warriors of COVID-19, during unlock-2, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) People drive past a mural honouring the warriors of COVID-19, during unlock-2, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

In what would further bolster the Delhi government’s faith in its home isolation set-up, seven of the 691 people who died of Covid in the last fortnight were under home isolation, while the rest were already in hospitals. This, officials say, is indicative of the fact that home isolation for very mild and asymptomatic patients is a relatively safe approach — contrary to apprehensions raised by the Centre recently that keeping Covid patients at home is risky since they may not reach hospitals on time if their condition deteriorates.

The data emerged days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought detailed information about those who had died of the disease in the capital recently.

It was made public on a day when the capital reported1,781 Covid cases — the second time in the past two weeks that the number has dipped below 2,000.

With cases hovering around the 2,000 mark over the past two weeks, down from 3,000 or higher mid-June, the number of active cases in the city also fell to 19,895, as 2,998 people recovered.

Delhi has recorded 3,334 deaths and 1,10,921 cases so far — a fatality rate of 3%.

Senior government officials said that of all the patients who were recommended home isolation in the city so far, only 6% required hospitalisation after a few days. “In case of patients who require home isolation, the fatality rate is less than 0.1%. All these patients are given oximeters to monitor oxygen levels. Daily updates of their temperature and oxygen levels are taken by medical teams. There is a 24-hour helpline number where patients can call in case of escalation of symptoms. If their oxygen saturation is low, either an oxygen concentrator is taken to them from the local dispensary or they are shifted to a hospital by ambulance. Delhi is the only state where this is done,” an official said.

According to the latest data, Delhi’s fatality rate had reached 3.64% in June, but has dropped to roughly 3% now.

This along with a lower positivity rate, increased testing and sufficient availability of beds suggest the situation in Delhi is “improving”, the official emphasised.

“The interventions at six crucial points — enhanced testing, home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptom patients, faster ambulance service, quick hospital admission, easy hospital bed availability, and enhanced ICU capacity — have started showing results,” read a statement by the government.

Of the 691 deaths in the past fortnight, 505 patients were in a serious condition when they were admitted to the hospital. As many of 291 patients were already in a hospital when they tested positive. The study further found a delay in hospital admission in 28 cases.

The chief minister has also asked for the ratio of deaths to the total number of patients discharged for each hospital. “Hospitals with low ratio would mean better management. Good practices in these hospitals would be studied and improvements will be made in hospitals where more deaths are taking place. The CM will continue monitoring all serious cases on a daily basis,” the official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd