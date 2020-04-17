Delhi sees highest single-day death toll, 62 new cases

Police sealed G, H and I blocks of Model Town Thursday after a policeman, his wife and child tested positive. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Police sealed G, H and I blocks of Model Town Thursday after a policeman, his wife and child tested positive. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Delhi reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day with six people succumbing to the illness Thursday, taking the death toll in the capital to 38.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital too rose to 1,640 after 62 fresh cases were reported on Thursday. For the first time in several days, not even a single patient was reported ‘under the special operation’— those who attended a religious event at Nizammudin Markaz.

Of the total 1,640 cases, 1,080 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz. In Delhi, six confirmed cases are on ventilator support and 34 are admitted in the ICU.

Among the 62 fresh cases, only one person has a travel history while 15 are cases of local transmission. Officials are yet to ascertain the source of infection of 46 cases. A total of 11 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospitals.

On Thursday, a 49-year-old cancer patient from Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and a 25-year-old patient admitted at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital succumbed to the illness.

The health department is carrying out house-to-house surveillance activities in identified cluster containment zones. A total of 1,825 samples have been collected from different clusters and sent for testing. So far, 18,784 samples have been sent for testing to government and private labs. Of them, 1,640 have tested positive and 14,692 have tested negative. The results of 2,251 samples are awaited.

As of Thursday, 2,571 people are under institutional quarantine. The health department has suggested home quarantine to 30,983 people, of whom 18,772 have completed the 14 days of quarantine and 12,261 are yet to complete it.

