Delhi: 356 Covid-19 cases, city sees largest single-day spike, total 1,510

Delhi’s coronavirus count crossed 1,500 on Monday with 356 fresh cases being reported on a single day – surpassing Maharashtra, which reported 352 cases. The death toll in the city touched 28, with four new casualties being reported. Of the 356 fresh cases, 325 are ‘under special operation’ category – those who attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizammudin Markaz last month.

Among the four dead are a 51-year-old man from Sukhdev Vihar, a 67-year-old man from Shahdara, a 38-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan and a 70-year-old man from Sadar Bazar. Two were admitted to Apollo Hospital and the others at RML Hospital and AIIMS, Jhajjar.

A total of 1,510 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Delhi so far. Of these, about 70% are people who attended the Nizammudin event; 25% have a travel history or are cases of local transmission; around 2% have been discharged and 4% are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, three more people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Thirty people have recovered so far.

The health department has collected 310 samples from high-risk contacts of positive cases in the identified containment zones and sent them for testing. Results of over 1,000 samples are awaited as of Monday, out of around 15,000 samples collected so far.

In the last three days, 14 deaths have been reported in the national capital. On Sunday, four deaths were reported from RML Hospital. The hospital’s spokesperson said, “Most of the COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in our hospital are of patients who were referred from other hospitals at an advanced stage and had significant co-morbidities. Patients who came to our hospital early in their course of the disease or do not have significant co-morbidities are faring very well.”

Around 2,456 people are admitted to 16 quarantine centres in Delhi and 14,732 people are under home quarantine. Among those under home quarantine, 2,187 have a travel history and 12,545 are the contacts of the people who have a history of travel.

