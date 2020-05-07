Delhi sees highest single-day spike with 428 new cases; 1 death

A worker clearing garbage near a hotel in East Delhi, Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) A worker clearing garbage near a hotel in East Delhi, Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Breaching the 5,500-mark, Delhi reported 428 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day increase in the capital — on May 3, 427 cases were reported.

The total number of positive cases in the city is 5,532, and the death toll is 65. As many as 1,542 people have recovered, with 74 being discharged Wednesday. So far, 71,934 tests have been done in the city.

The government has issued orders to shift asymptomatic/ mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients from COVID-19 hospitals to designated care centres, and shift moderate/severe patients from COVID-19 care centres to hospitals. It has also issued guidelines for effective tracking and monitoring of every suspected case getting tested in various accredited labs across the city.

Meanwhile, a day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to start OPD services in some Centre-run institutes, Safdarjung Hospital started seeing new patients in its OPD from Wednesday. So far, it was running on a restricted basis.

“It has been decided that the OPD will be operational in full swing. Till now, we were treating patients on a restricted basis, and mostly follow-up patients were coming to the hospital. After discussing with Ministry officials, it has been decided that new registration will also start at the hospital,” said a senior doctor.

On March 18, Safdarjung Hospital had decided to cancel all elective surgeries till further notice. It also reduced OPD timings by two hours. On an average, the 1,600-bed hospital sees a footfall of 12,000 patients in its OPD on a regular basis. More than 1 lakh major surgeries are performed in a year.

AIIMS is also set to start OPD services soon. It has been offering teleconsultation services to patients so far. “Meetings are on and a final date is yet to be decided,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where six healthcare workers had tested positive for COVID-19, has also re-started services. “All procedures at our hospital have started; we are also helping the government in plasma therapy by arranging the plasmapheresis machine at the Narela centre,” said the hospital in a statement.

Nine healthcare workers from Sushrut Trauma Centre, including a doctor, have tested positive. Over 350 healthcare workers in Delhi have contracted the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd