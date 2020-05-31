Rising cases a worry but don’t panic: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said it would be a major cause of worry if the number of deaths sees a sudden rise or if there are no beds to accommodate patients. Kejriwal said it would be a major cause of worry if the number of deaths sees a sudden rise or if there are no beds to accommodate patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that while the rise in the number of cases over the past three days was worrying, there was no need to panic. Delhi recorded 1,163 cases on Saturday, 1,106 on Friday, and 1,024 on Thursday.

“In the past few days, the number of Covid cases has been increasing… It is a matter of worry but there is no need to panic. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead in terms of preparation… Also, living in a lockdown permanently is not possible,” Kejriwal said.

On Friday, the government said that five hotels would be linked to five private hospitals to increase the number of Covid beds.

“Our efforts are to ensure that the people who get infected are taken care of and return home. We want to keep the death rate as low as possible. Of the 17,386 cases, 7,846 have recovered and… 398 have died (till Friday)… While 8,500 new cases were reported over the past 15 days, only 500 people were admitted to hospitals. The others are at home. The second thing we want to ensure is that if people are infected and need hospitalisation, they don’t have to run from pillar to post to look for facilities… we have 6,600 Covid beds in the city. Of the active cases, only about 2,100 are hospitalised. We have issued orders and by June 5, Delhi will have 9,500 beds available. In Delhi government facilities alone, there will be around 4,600 beds… Private hospitals will have over 3,500 beds by June 5,” he said.

Kejriwal said that a mobile app, which will have information about the number of beds available in different hospitals, will be launched on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said two videos being shared on social media — one claimed to show a number of dead bodies piling up in a hospital and another where someone alleged that a Delhi government hospital was serving poor quality food — were misleading. “Please don’t get misled by fake videos… I spoke to hospital heads when it came out. They are working so hard… and when these fake videos are shared, they get demotivated… If a video is true, we will take action,” he said.

