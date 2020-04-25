Delhi: 138 cases, 3 deaths: Corona spike for second day in city

Of the 2,152 samples sent for testing, 138 samples returned positive Friday, officials said. (Representational Image) Of the 2,152 samples sent for testing, 138 samples returned positive Friday, officials said. (Representational Image)

Recording more that 100 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, Delhi on Friday saw 138 fresh cases and three deaths. The total cases have reached 2,514, with the death toll at 53. As many as 857 people have recovered, with 49 being discharged on Friday.

During the week, the city reported fewer cases as compared to last week. On Monday, 78 new cases were reported followed by 75 and 92 on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, this shot up to 128.

Of the 2,152 samples sent for testing, 138 samples returned positive Friday, officials said. Among the new cases is a CISF constable posted at IGI Airport. He has been shifted to an isolation ward in Jhajjar in Haryana.

An assistant sub-inspector, posted at Jama Masjid in Central district, has also tested positive. “He was tested for the virus on Thursday, and today we received his reports, which showed he was positive. He has been shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment,” said a senior police officer.

“Samples of several other personnel attached with the Jama Masjid police station have also been sent for testing. However, we have not received their reports yet,” said the officer.

So far, at least five police personnel who came in contact with the ASI have been advised to go on home quarantine for 14 days, said police.

Meanwhile, the health department has set up a committee to frame an SOP/security protocol to address safety issues of healthcare workers.

An order has also been issued to Delhi government hospitals to depute at least two trained nursing orderlies round the clock per hearse van to the allocated district, for managing bodies of victims in accordance with the guidelines.

According to health officials, an order has also been issued to refer all COVID-19 patients in need of dialysis to Lok Nayak Hospital. This comes after three private hospitals — Moolchand, Shanti Mukund and National Heart Institute — saw cases where patients who came for dialysis later tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the health department has also written to the National Centre for Disease Control to carry out a quick assessment and audit of implementation of various guidelines, SOPs and other measures in hospitals to prevent infection spreading to healthcare workers.

