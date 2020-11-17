Delhi CM seeks Centre nod to impose lockdown in markets that may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots

People get tested for Covid-19 at a weekly market in Patparganj

With Delhi being the highest contributor of daily Covid-19 cases in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in market areas that might emerge as hotspots

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites with folded hands to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. “We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots,” he said.

Stressing that the Centre and all agencies were making “double efforts” to control the Covid-19 situation in the capital, Kejriwal said a proposal had been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

Numbers Explained | Delhi’s cases drop as a result of low testing

The city has been witnessing a spurt in the number of daily cases since October 28, when it breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. Even though there has been a decline in the numbers after more than 8,500 cases were detected on November 11, there is no steady pattern as of now. On November 12, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

RT-PCR test in Delhi’s Trilok Puri. Kejriwal said that tests will go up from an average of around 60,000 per day to 1-1.25 lakh soon RT-PCR test in Delhi’s Trilok Puri. Kejriwal said that tests will go up from an average of around 60,000 per day to 1-1.25 lakh soon

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said there was “no chance” of another lockdown as the third wave had already peaked.

On Sunday, following a meeting by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre announced a slew of steps — adding more ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RT-PCR tests and carrying out house-to-house surveys — to check spiralling cases. Additional doctors and paramedical staff from the Central Armed Police Forces will also be deployed.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal said that tests will go up from an average of around 60,000 per day to 1-1.25 lakh soon. Delhi has been conducting around 16,000 RT-PCR tests and around 44,000 Rapid Antigen Tests per day for the past few days.

This is not the first time that the Home Minister has stepped in to issue directions on combating the Covid situation in Delhi. In June, when the capital witnessed a surge, Shah held detailed discussions with specialists to chalk out a strategy that included tripling the testing capacity and providing 60 per cent of private hospital beds at low rates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd