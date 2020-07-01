COVID-19 situation in Delhi improving, not as ‘terrible’ as predicted: Kejriwal

A health worker takes the Swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health center in New Delhi (File) A health worker takes the Swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health center in New Delhi (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the situation in the capital is improving and is “not as terrible” as predicted a month ago. In a video press conference, Kejriwal said that the number of recoveries in the city is increasing and that the coronavirus situation is now under control. The chief minister, however, warned people against complacency.

“It was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We have been able to control the situation. The situation is improving in Delhi in the last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigor,” Kejriwal said.

Talking about the decline of the positivity rate in the capital, Kejriwal said, “We’ve increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive.”

With 87,360 confirmed cases, Delhi has now slipped to third position, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu taking the top spots with most number of infections.

In an interview with news agency ANI on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said the centre had to intervene in Delhi’s Covid situation because Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that the national capital would witness 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 had created panic among the people. He said after measures taken by the centre, he was sure that such figures would not be reached.

Charing an all-party meet last month, Shah had said that all political parties must forget their differences and work in unison in the Covid-19 battle of the national capital. Chief Minister Kejriwal has also echoed similar remarks and thanked the Centre several times over the past two months for their “help and guidance” during the pandemic

