Delhi: Phones ring through day at a modest call centre–‘Am I infected?’

In a 15×20 room on the ground floor of the office of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), in East Delhi’s Karkardooma, lie a computer, notepads and three MTNL landline phones that have been ringing off the hook.

Set up by the Delhi government to cater to medical queries from patients, the 24×7 call centre is now responding to calls from the general public on the novel coronavirus and spreading awareness about the disease.

The virus has led to the death of over 7,925 people globally, while over 100,000 are undergoing treatment.

Over the last five days, the helpline has seen a surge in the number of calls from worried citizens seeking details about symptoms, testing facilities and home isolation.

On March 11, the helpline answered 49 calls, which rose to 253 calls the next day. Since then, the average number of calls have oscillated between 200 and 300 per day. On Tuesday, the call centre received and responded to 307 calls, the highest till date.

“Around 50% of the total calls are from panicked residents who have flu-like symptoms and are afraid of catching Covid-19. Many of them have cold, cough and fever. We advise them to take medicines and rest at home,” said Drisya Baiju (32), a public health nursing officer (PHNO) who is among the six people managing the helpline.

Other calls are from those wanting to know what their children and family members who have returned from foreign trips must do — if and where they should go for testing, or if they should remain in home quarantine. Queries related to dos and don’ts and what one needs to do in home isolation are also being answered by the PHNOs.

The officers work in shifts and at least one officer is always present at the centre to answer calls.

Baiju said the role of the centre is modified as per needs. “During the dengue and swine flu outbreak, we took calls related to these diseases and informed people about tests and hospitals. Otherwise, we reply to queries related to availability of ventilators, among other things,” she said.

