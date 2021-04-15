Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to youth to get tested, follow Covid-19 protocol

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday appealed to Delhi’s youth to get tested even if they show mild symptoms of Covid-19, and to follow social distancing norms.

In a video message, the CM said, “Covid-19 is back and the youth is being affected this time around. The problem is that they have to step out… they have to take care of their parents and their children, and also earn money for the home. Some carelessness is being observed. Do not take this lightly and do not be lackadaisical. Even if you have mild symptoms, get tested. Testing is completely free in government hospitals and centres,” he said.

कोरोना की इस लहर में सबसे ज़्यादा युवा संक्रमित हो रहे हैं, सभी युवाओं से मेरी अपील है कि अपना ध्यान रखें। पिछली 3 बार की तरह इस बार फिर से कोरोना हारेगा और हम जीतेंगे : माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी pic.twitter.com/Fyfu4YAwkj — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 15, 2021

According to government data, of those being infected now, 65 per cent are under the age of 45.

Kejriwal also urged those over the age of 45 to get vaccinated as they are eligible.

“Vaccination centres are open 24×7 for your convenience. Please get vaccinated,” he said. So far, over 19 lakh people have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to doctors, several young patients are being brought to hospitals this time around. This includes infants as well.

Delhi reported its highest single-day spike with 17,282 new cases of Covid-19 and 104 deaths on Wednesday. A total of 1,08,534 tests were conducted, and of those, almost 16 per cent people tested positive for the infection.

The government has linked hospitals with banquet halls and hotels to meet the rising demand for hospital beds. Only those patients who do not have severe symptoms will be sent to these linked facilities. Equipment and staff to administer oxygen will be present here.