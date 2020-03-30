Delhi: AIIMS to convert trauma center for Covid-19 patients

So far, the hospital has not received any Covid-19 patient. So far, the hospital has not received any Covid-19 patient.

The AIIMS Trauma center will be converted into a dedicated 242-bedded hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. There number of beds are expected to rise to 260.

All the existing patients from the center have been shifted to the respective departments in the main AIIMS in a phased manner.

“All the emergency patients coming to the trauma center will be directed to the main AIIMS. Over the last few days, the accidental cases have drastically reduced and the last batch of the patients from the Trauma Centre was shifted to the main AIIMS on Sunday,” Dr Amil Lathwal, medical superintendent of the hospital, said.

According to sources, the training of all the healthcare workers started a month back and they will be working on a rotational basis.

The medical institute had completely shut its OPD services on March 23.

On March 18, the institute had sent an advisory to the OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone their appointments.

“In view of the increasing threat of coronavirus infection, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS if it is not urgent in nature. This is for your safety and good health,” stated the order from the hospital administration. The administration has sent the message to all the appointments booked for the next one month.

The hospital has already curtained the elective surgeries from March 20. The research staff has been advised to work from home, a screening area has been developed for the patient having symptoms of respiratory tract infections.

