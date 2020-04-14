Delhi: Among those stuck, many who came for treatment

Many patients have been living outside AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital ever since the lockdown was enforced Many patients have been living outside AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital ever since the lockdown was enforced

The plan was to consult a doctor at AIIMS, get a date for a chemotherapy session, and head home. But for seven-year-old Vikash Kumar, his brother and his father, the past three weeks have been the longest of their lives. The trio have been living in the subway outside the hospital since March 20.

Vikash’s father Rajender Kumar (38) said, “After his operation in December 2019, doctors said he needed more chemotherapy. The OPD had to assign new dates, but couldn’t. And now we are stuck due to the lockdown.”

Following the 21-day lockdown, OPD services were suspended at most hospitals, and patients who had come to hospitals such as AIIMS and Safdarjung for admission or to continue treatment are now stuck. They are now dependent on volunteers distributing food, and the subway is filled with patients and their families from outside Delhi.

Abhishek Kumar (10) travelled from Bihar’s Banka with his mother Jaya Devi (36) and father Karam Das (40), both farmers, on March 13, to get treatment for congenital heart disease at AIIMS.

Devi said, “I got him checked here before the lockdown. But he needs an operation.” Having consulted a doctor last on March 18, the family did not get a date for the surgery. “They cannot admit him due to the virus,” said Devi.

AIIMS, which shut its OPD on March 24, has started teleconsultation. “Patients can call and they will be connected to specialised doctors. Our guesthouse has been converted into a teleconsultation centre…This was started on March 28 in the neurology department. As of now, 14 departments are offering this facility,” said medical superintendent D K Sharma.

For those living in the subway, the service means little.

Manisha Kumari (13) from Bihar’s Sitamarhi arrived in Delhi in March before the lockdown. With half of her face bandaged and swollen because of a tumour, she has trouble speaking and eating. Her father Ram Karan Sahani (55) said, “Her operation was due on March 25, but it couldn’t happen. They told us to come after April 14, but now even that seems unlikely. It is hard to stay here, and the tent that has been put up for some is full. Where do we go?”

At other hospitals, too, patients whose appointments and treatments have been put on hold are suffering.

When the Delhi State Cancer Institute suspended most services after many of its staff and patients tested positive, several patients who had scheduled radiology or chemotherapy treatments at the Institute were left without a place to go. Mohammad Kareem (40), a resident of Shastri Park, was operated on at a private hospital in December for mouth cancer. Having exhausted all their savings, the family cannot take him to a private hospital for radiation and chemotherapy. His sister-in-law Farha (26) said, “After his operation, doctors said he needed more therapy. He was referred to DSCI but we don’t know what to do now that the hospital is not continuing his treatment.”

“We have over 1,000 regular patients coming for chemotherapy and around 300 for radiotherapy. But this was an emergency and we had to shut OPD and other services,” said senior doctor at DSCI.

Abhishek frequently feels fatigued and breathless after taking a few steps.

