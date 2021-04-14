Delhi active cases up four times in 2 weeks; tally at 43,510 now

Santitaion underway at Shehnai Banquet Hall which is converted into isolation ward for Covid-19 patients in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Over the last two weeks, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi has massively gone up by 33,000, a direct result of the surge in the daily number of infections. The city had 10,498 active cases on April 1 which has increased to 43,510 till April 14.

On Tuesday, the city reported 13,468 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of infections to 750,156. A total of 81 people succumbed to the infections, pushing the toll to 11,436. For the second consecutive day, the capital had recorded over 10,000 cases in a day, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases represent the number of people currently infected with the disease. In the last two weeks, the city has logged 84,936 new cases and 400 deaths due to Covid-19 infections. A total of 51,524 people have been discharged/recovered from the illness during the same period.

“At the peak of the third Covid wave in November, Delhi had seen the biggest single-day surge of 8,500 cases. The fourth wave, as we all know, is much more dangerous. In the last 24 hours, the city saw a surge of 13,500 fresh Covid cases. Youth and children are getting affected amid the fourth wave,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday while talking about the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

The number of people under home isolation has also significantly increased. The data shared by the Delhi government in the health bulletin shows that there were 5698 people under home isolation on April 1, however, at present, there are 21954 people availing treatment under home isolation.

Recently, the Delhi government directed the hospital administration and chief medical district officials to provide oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients who are being discharged from the hospital so as to maintain the oxygen levels at home.