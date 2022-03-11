Delhi cops who violate traffic rules could be fined double

In the wake of numerous complaints on social media against traffic rule violations by Delhi Police personnel, additional CP (traffic) Ajay Krishan Sharma has issued an order directing all officers to follow traffic rules. He has also asked traffic police personnel to prosecute police officers – in uniform or driving government vehicles – if they violate traffic rules.

In the order issued on March 2, Sharma has warned that as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, there is a provision of double penalty for traffic violations committed by police personnel. “The order was circulated to all assistant commissioners of police and traffic inspectors, directing them to take action against violators,” a senior police officer said.

The order said it has been observed that some police officers don’t wear the seatbelt while driving government police vehicles or while occupying the front seat beside the driver. “Regular complaints are also being received in this office raising the issue time and again. All the police personnel be sensitized towards this issue and briefed that as per amended Motor Vehicle Act, there is a provision of double penalty for the traffic violation committed by the police personnel,” he stated in his order.

Explaining section 210-B of the amended Act, Sharma said: “Penalty for offence committed by an enforcing authority – any authority that is empowered to enforce the provisions of this Act, will, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, will be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence.”

The order further stated, “All the police officers should be sensitized and directed to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations strictly to avoid penalty as well as embarrassment to the department. All traffic inspectors should also brief their prosecuting officers that all the violators should be dealt with as per provisions of MV Act and other relevant laws irrespective of their class and category. If any police personnel either in uniform or driving government vehicles found violating traffic norms, he should be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law and provisions made under Section 210-B of MV Act.