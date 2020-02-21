Delhi: Cops suspect gang rivalry behind Rohini murder

Police believe a total of eight persons are involved in the murder and said no arrest has been made so far. (Representational photo) Police believe a total of eight persons are involved in the murder and said no arrest has been made so far. (Representational photo)

A day after a 26-year-old man was shot dead by assailants in Rohini, police have identified two sharpshooters and suspect the incident to be a fallout between the victim and the Deepak Titar gang.

According to police, the victim, Anchil Thakur, who has a crime record, was hit by over 15 of the 50 bullets fired at his Scorpio car on Wednesday evening.

Police believe a total of eight persons are involved in the murder and said no arrest has been made so far.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said: “We have registered a case of murder at Kanjhawala police station. We are scanning CCTV footage and conducting local enquiries to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events. We suspect a gang war led to this. We have identified a few more suspects. The accused will be nabbed soon.”

According to police, around 8.30 pm, Thakur was driving home when the assailants, who were in two cars, blocked his way near Ladopur in Kanjhawala and fired at him.

A video circulating on social media shows passersby trying to drag the victim out of the car. Eyewitnesses said they found him dead, and there were bullet injuries on him and blood on the seats.

Police said CCTV footage shows two cars — a Hyundai Xcent and i20 — at the spot.

“We suspect the involvement of the Deepak Titar gang. Titar was arrested in 2016 and a few of his gang members were involved in a fight with Thakur earlier. Two sharpshooters have been identified. We conducted raids on Wednesday night and Thursday but the men are absconding,” said an officer.

Police said Thakur was granted bail three months ago in a case of attempt to murder. He was arrested along with two others in March 2019 for allegedly attacking a man over a financial dispute. Police said he was involved in other cases of robbery and violence too.

Thakur’s family reached Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for his post-mortem Thursday.

His father, Rajbir (50), said, “He had gone to Jaunti for some work and told me he would return. He has bullet injuries on his head, hands, chest and back. We knew there was some trouble. He was being threatened by some men who were demanding Rs 40-50 lakh. He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Thakur’s brother, Sachin, said, “After Anchil got bail, he was handling property disputes in the area. I told him to be careful as local gangsters are often involved in the same business. Titar’s men were harassing Anchil over money. We told him to file a complaint but he said the matter wasn’t big.”

Anchil lived with his family in Karala village near Kanjhawala. He is survived by his parents, wife and two-year-old child.=

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.