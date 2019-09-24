Delhi: Cops suspect budding criminals murdered woman inside her car

Two days after a 59-year-old woman was shot dead in a car outside a temple in East Delhi, investigators suspect the attack was carried out by budding criminals from Ghaziabad’s Pasonda village.

The incident took place around 6.40 am Saturday when the woman, Usha Rani, working as an assistant manager with an insurance company, was waiting in the car for her husband, Kailash Chand Gupta (64), who had gone to the temple in Madhu Vihar.

“We have checked several CCTVs along the route taken by Rani, but did not find the assailants tailing them. That said, it seems like the accused were well aware with the topography of the area,” a senior police officer said.\

Preliminary investigation suggests the two accused are robbers who mainly target people early in the morning, when traffic is less. Police suspect they stopped their bike after finding her alone in the car, outside the temple. “Prime facie, it appears that the assailant fired when he saw her accelerating her car and trying to escape. We initially suspected some personal enmity or property dispute, but have so far not found anything from questioning her family members. We have found two eyewitnesses and are taking their help,” the officer said.

In CCTV footage of the murder, the two attackers, wearing helmets, are seen on a bike, next to the car. After the woman gets out of the passenger side of the car and shifts to the driver seat, one of the attackers stays on the bike while the other approaches her window.

“Within seconds, he started knocking on the car’s window and tried to smash it with the butt of his pistol, even as the woman tried to escape by accelerating the vehicle. But he ran after the car and shot the woman from close range. The bullet pierced the window and hit her on the head,” an officer said.