Delhi: Cop’s son, shopkeeper file FIRs after scuffle

Police are looking into a scuffle between a shopkeeper and the son of a police officer in Dwarka after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to police, Divyanshu, son of former Delhi Police Special Cell officer Mohan Chand Sharma, who was martyred in the 2008 Batla House encounter, got into a fight with a shopkeeper named Sanchit on Saturday.

In his complaint, Divyanshu told police that he and his cousin had gone to the shop to get tempered glass for their mobile phones but an argument broke out after Sanchit delayed it. Divyanshu also alleged the shopkeeper misbehaved with them.

In the video, Divyanshu is seen arguing with Sanchit and the men hurl abuses at each other. He is accompanied by two men — his personal security officers — who allegedly threaten the shopkeeper and his assistant.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said cross FIRs were registered under sections of violence, criminal intimidation, theft. “To verify the version of both parties, CCTV footage of nearby shops is being scanned,” said the DCP.