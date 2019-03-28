Delhi: Cop’s son duped by gang that promised ‘note maker’

Police have arrested two Mumbai residents, who duped an assistant sub-inspector’s son of more than Rs 46 lakh, claiming they had a machine which could produce exact replicas of Indian currency notes.

The ASI’s son had been reported missing recently, following which police started tracking him. When they found him in Vrindavan, he alleged he had been duped by two men.

“He had borrowed a lot of money, and was scared of repercussions after he was duped,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

The accused, Vimal Rajesh Patil and Suraj Kumar, were arrested from a hotel in Mumbai. Police said the men are part of a gang operating across India, which would borrow money from people and promise to churn out much more using a “machine”. The accused would then claim the machine had broken down, and flee.

The accused were produced before a Delhi court Wednesday and sent to police custody for questioning.