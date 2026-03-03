Delhi cops nab key suspect in attack on lawyer linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The key accused allegedly involved in the recent firing at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested, police said Tuesday.
Khatri and his associates were shot at near ISBT Kashmere Gate a week ago. They were in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire on February 25.
Police said during the attack, the accused, Rohit Solanki, was present at the spot on a scooter. He was apprehended near Majra Dabas by a team of the North district police. A pistol was recovered from his possession during the arrest, said officers.
During preliminary questioning, police claimed Solanki works for gangster Rohit Godara and is suspected to be operating as a shooter for the gang. Investigators are now probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack and examining Solanki’s role in its planning and execution.
Further investigation is underway, and police officers indicated that more arrests may follow.
Earlier, the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang had claimed responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post.
In the purported post, from an account named ‘Rahul Fatehpur Naveen Boxer’, the gang alleged the targeted individuals were acting as informers to facilitate extortion activities.
It read, “We take responsibility for opening fire at Deepak Khatri (Lawyer). He helps Lawrence as an informer and middleman in his extortion business… Stop doing this… This time, we missed the target but next time your family will be targeted…”
It also has names of Godara, Goldy Brar, and several other gangsters from Delhi and Haryana.
Police had said they were verifying the authenticity of the post.
Khatri also claimed Godara had called him up, accusing him of being involved in the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry in Chandigarh last year. Parry, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Timber Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Khatri had said the call lasted for around 7-8 minutes. “He threatened me… I told him if he wants to get me killed, he can do it. He also accused me of being involved in Parry’s murder, with which I have no connection… he was [like] our child… he used to call me ‘mama’…,” Deepak said, adding that a recording has been handed over to the police.
