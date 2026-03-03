Delhi cops nab key suspect in attack on lawyer linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The key accused allegedly involved in the recent firing at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Khatri and his associates were shot at near ISBT Kashmere Gate a week ago. They were in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire on February 25.

Police said during the attack, the accused, Rohit Solanki, was present at the spot on a scooter. He was apprehended near Majra Dabas by a team of the North district police. A pistol was recovered from his possession during the arrest, said officers.

During preliminary questioning, police claimed Solanki works for gangster Rohit Godara and is suspected to be operating as a shooter for the gang. Investigators are now probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack and examining Solanki’s role in its planning and execution.