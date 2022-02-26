Delhi: Cops yet to make headway in hit-and-run case that killed doctor, technician

Nearly a week after Dr Rajiv Ranjan, a senior resident doctor at a government hospital, and Manish Kumar, a technician at another hospital, died after being hit by a car near Najafgarh, the former’s family said the police have not been able to make any headway in tracing the car.

The accident took place around 11.35 am on February 20. Kumar, 39, was riding the motorcycle on which Dr Ranjan was riding pillion. The duo was moving towards Najafgarh Metro station.

Before dying, Kumar managed to get an FIR filed in which he said a speeding car hit the motorcycle, injuring both of them. They were taken to Kalyani Hospital, from where the doctors took them in an ambulance to a private hospital in Dwarka Sector-18. Here, Dr Ranjan, 41, was declared dead.

“Dr Ranjan had gone to attend to a case near Najafgarh Sunday morning,” said Dr Rashmi Ranjan, his wife, who is an anaesthetist. “He had said he would return quickly. But then I got a call which said he had met with an accident. When I reached the hospital, the ambulance entered in front of me. I could see that he was no more. He was intubated,” she said.

Dr Ranjan was actively involved in treating patients during the pandemic. “He was so helpful. He worked during Covid and treated so many patients and we are getting calls from them,” said Dr Rashmi. The couple has a three-year-old child.

A senior police officer said that they have registered an FIR and are scanning CCTV footage to find out about the car. The family has met the police multiple times for updates on the investigation, Dr Rashmi said.

“Initially, we had hoped that the police would do something. But they are saying that they are not able to trace the vehicle. It was very fast and the number was not visible. It has been nearly a week, and they are still not able to trace the vehicle. I have lost hope,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s family has alleged negligence on the part of the hospital where he was taken for his death.