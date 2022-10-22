scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Delhi cop’s daughter booked for injuring valet parking assistant

According to the police, the incident took place on October 16, when Ram Ashish Kumar was handing over a car to his customer at the basement parking exit. He alleged that the accused woman had run her car over his feet while she was driving out of the mall.

The complaint was filed by the victim, identified as Ram Ashish Kumar. (Representational image)

The Delhi assistant commissioner of police’s daughter has been booked for injuring a valet parking assistant in a mall at Saket.

The complaint was filed by the victim, identified as Ram Ashish Kumar.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 16, when Ram Ashish Kumar was handing over a car to his customer at the basement parking exit. He alleged that the accused woman had run her car over his feet while she was driving out of the mall.

“As I alighted from the car, an I-20 coming from the same basement, ran over my feet. My colleagues rushed me to a hospital for treatment. I did not file the complaint earlier as I was waiting for my family members,” the victim said in the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Language politics reimaginedPremium
Language politics reimagined
Mani Shankar Aiyar writes: Kharge’s win must not mean that winner takes a...Premium
Mani Shankar Aiyar writes: Kharge’s win must not mean that winner takes a...
More from Delhi

DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, “A case has been registered under Section 279 and 337 of the IPC and an investigation is underway. The accused driver is yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage.”

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:14:41 am
Next Story

What Sooraj Barjatya wanted to with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Basu Chatterjee had achieved in Chitchor

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement