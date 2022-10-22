Delhi cop’s daughter booked for injuring valet parking assistant

The Delhi assistant commissioner of police’s daughter has been booked for injuring a valet parking assistant in a mall at Saket.

The complaint was filed by the victim, identified as Ram Ashish Kumar.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 16, when Ram Ashish Kumar was handing over a car to his customer at the basement parking exit. He alleged that the accused woman had run her car over his feet while she was driving out of the mall.

“As I alighted from the car, an I-20 coming from the same basement, ran over my feet. My colleagues rushed me to a hospital for treatment. I did not file the complaint earlier as I was waiting for my family members,” the victim said in the FIR.

DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, “A case has been registered under Section 279 and 337 of the IPC and an investigation is underway. The accused driver is yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage.”