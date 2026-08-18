Zero tolerance to violence against minors in custody: Delhi cops told amid concerns

There is zero tolerance to any form of custodial violence — mental or physical — against minors involved in any criminal incidents and they can’t be questioned at unauthorised locations where CCTV surveillance can be avoided. These instructions are part of a recent city-wide directive to district officers issued by the Delhi Police’s Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) amid allegations of ill-treatment of juvenile offenders, The Indian Express has learnt.

In the order issued on August 10, Nabam Gungte, Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC, directed all district police units, as well as the Railway and Metro police, to ensure “zero tolerance” towards torture or any physical or psychological ill-treatment of juveniles.

Juvenile Justice Board flagged instances of ill-treatment

The directive was issued after concerns were raised during proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board-VII over alleged instances of custodial violence and ill-treatment of juveniles in a number of cases.

According to the communication, the Board flagged instances where juveniles were allegedly taken outside police stations to keep them away from CCTV coverage. Such practices, the order noted, could leave children vulnerable to physical or psychological abuse.

The Board also raised another concern —- in some cases, allegations of custodial violence were reportedly being investigated by the police officer against whom the allegations had been made. The SPUWAC order termed such a practice “unacceptable” and directed that allegations of violence or ill-treatment be dealt with “promptly, objectively and impartially” by a senior officer independent of the allegations.

Incidents that sparked concerns

The instructions come against the backdrop of several cases in Delhi in which questions were raised over the treatment and safety of juveniles — both while they are in police custody and after they are sent to institutions meant for their care and rehabilitation.

In May, Delhi Police initiated an inquiry after a video surfaced showing a teenager allegedly being taken to Sarai Rohilla police station and being manhandled.

Police said the teenager was involved in an accident case and had been apprehended after his parents allegedly failed to comply with repeated notices. The police said the video was from May 25, when the teenager was produced before the JJB via video-conferencing from the police station, and that it was being ascertained whether a juvenile welfare officer was present as required.

Story continues below this ad

There have also been cases involving aleged mistreatment inside juvenile homes and observation facilities. In 2010, the JJB directed police to register a case against the superintendent of a Delhi government juvenile home after a boy complained that he had been beaten by older inmates and subsequently allegedly pressured to withdraw his complaint. The Board recorded that the child appeared terrified and later broke down while recounting what had happened.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two fellow inmates at a correction home in Northwest Delhi in 2017. Police registered a case after the boy disclosed the alleged assaults to welfare officers at the facility.

In another incident, the death of a 17-year-old boy following an alleged assault by fellow inmates at a government-run juvenile home in the Majnu ka Tila area in June 2025 prompted the National Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance and seek reports from the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The latest SPUWAC order, however, is specifically focused on the conduct of police personnel dealing with juveniles.

Story continues below this ad

It directs officers to strictly follow statutory provisions, rules, guidelines and safeguards governing the apprehension, interrogation, handling and care of children in conflict with law. Juveniles, it says, must not be taken to unauthorised places, police booths or any other location outside prescribed premises for interrogation or any other purpose.

Any allegation of custodial violence, torture or ill-treatment, the order states, must be treated with the “utmost seriousness” and immediately brought to the notice of the competent senior officer. The inquiry should be assigned to a senior officer independent of the allegations and not to the officer or officers accused of the misconduct.

The directive also calls for regular orientation and sensitisation programmes for investigating officers, Child Welfare Police Officers and other personnel who deal with juveniles. The training is to cover child-friendly policing, juvenile rights, legal safeguards and appropriate methods of dealing with children.

What the rules say

The Delhi Juvenile Justice Rules already require the Special Juvenile Police Unit to oversee the handling of juveniles and provide that a police officer found guilty, after due inquiry, of mentally or physically torturing a child can face removal from service apart from prosecution.

Story continues below this ad

The rules also require the JJB, at the beginning of an inquiry, to satisfy itself that a juvenile has not been subjected to ill-treatment by police or any other person and to take corrective steps if such treatment is found.

The SPUWAC has asked districts and other police units to periodically review compliance with the directions and take corrective or preventive action wherever necessary.

The communication was addressed to the Deputy Commissioners of Police of all districts, besides the IGI, Railway and Metro units in Delhi/New Delhi. Copies were also marked to Juvenile Justice Board-VIII at Sector 8, Dwarka, and senior officers of the SPUWAC.