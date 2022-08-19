Delhi: Cops bust fake call centre that duped people by offering data scientist jobs

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police this week busted a fake call centre in Delhi’s West district after learning that it was being used to cheat people by offering them fake jobs and then charging money for ‘training’.

When the police landed up at the call centre premises on the second and third floors of a building near the Subhash Nagar Metro station on Tuesday, they found several people at work on computers, making calls, offering data scientist jobs at a company. Apart from the call centre owner Anupam Kacchap (33) and managers Kuldeep Bansal (30), Shahnawaj, and Bhavesh Sharma (21), 35 men and women were working on the premises, police said.

According to the police, calls were made from the call centre impersonating the HR departments of foreign pharmaceutical companies. Website domain names similar to these companies were registered. The call centre employees would contact people and promise them data scientist positions at these companies, police said. After a fake technical test and interview, they would be declared to have failed. A fee of Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 would then be charged to ‘train’ them for the job, police added. Once the money was paid, all calls regarding the job were allegedly avoided.

Police said that they found details of one person from the call centre owner’s computer who had allegedly been cheated of nearly Rs 28,000.

The building owner, who arrived at the spot, was informed about the alleged activities taking place in the building over the course of several months, police said. Several laptops, CPUs, desktops, hard disks and mobile phones were seized.

An FIR was also registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 ( cheating/dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act under charges related to identity theft and using computer to cheat by personation.