Delhi: Cops beaten up outside Saket court, two held

Police said the constable and ASI were on sentry duty at gate two of the complex when the accused hit them and fled with the ASI's mobile phone. (Representational image)

A Delhi Police constable and an assistant sub-inspector were allegedly thrashed by four men, one of whom is a lawyer, outside the Saket court complex Friday night. Police said the constable and ASI were on sentry duty at gate two of the complex when the accused hit them and fled with the ASI’s mobile phone.

One of the accused, Anuj Gaur (27), was arrested from Sangam Vihar. He told police he is a munshi at the court, and the ASI’s phone was also recovered from him. During questioning, he revealed the names of the others — main accused Chinmaya Sejwal, Vinay Nagar and Honey. Police have arrested Honey and are looking for the other two men.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said Sejwal, a lawyer, called the other accused to meet him at the lawyers chamber where they allegedly consumed liquor. “We got a call at 9.20 pm about a fight outside the court. A police team found constable Hitesh and ASI Kailash injured. ”

Hitesh told the team that around 8.30 pm, the court guards stopped a car from entering the court complex. “The occupants of the car got into a heated argument with the guards. Hitesh was called to resolve the issue. The men told him they had come to meet an advocate in the lawyer’s chamber. Hitesh let the men go and told the guards to make an entry in the register,” said police.

Half-an-hour later, they returned with Sejwal, who was sitting in the back. “Sejwal was allegedly drunk. He stepped out of the car and began hitting Hitesh, who then called his senior, ASI Kailash. Kailash tried to pacify the accused, but they hit and pushed him too. Kailash fell and his glasses and phone got damaged. The accused took the phone and fled,” said a senior police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd