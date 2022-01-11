Delhi: Cop ‘caught on video thrashing stray dog’, police say ‘sensitised’

A video has emerged purportedly showing a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector thrashing a dog in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad on Monday. Police said the officer has been “sensitised”.

Several videos of the incident were posted on social media, purportedly showing a man in police uniform beating the dog with a wooden stick. The dog, which can be seen struggling to sit and walk, is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said ASI Ravinder (56) was on his bike patrolling the area when he reached a small locality at Jafrabad. Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “A street dog attacked ASO Ravinder and bit him on his leg. In self-defence, the ASI hit the dog with a danda unintentionally. ASI Ravinder was taken to JPC hospital.”

“Though Ravinder’s act was unintentional, he has been sensitised on the intensity of the situation. In the recent past, incidents of attacks by stray dogs have come to notice in the area,” the DCP said.

The dog was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Center for treatment of injuries to his eye, legs and other parts. Some NGOs have also come forward to help with its treatment.

Officials from PETA India meanwhile wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, with an official of the group saying: “We have sent a formal complaint to the Commissioner requesting that an FIR be registered and disciplinary action be taken against the officer.”