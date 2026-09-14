Delhi cop suspended over Instagram reel with firearm during BRICS Summit

A police official stands guard near a floral installation of the BRICS logo on the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo/ Representational)

A Delhi Police constable wearing a BRICS Summit 2026 identity card was suspended after a video of him allegedly making a reel with a firearm strapped to him went viral on social media, officials said.

The constable, who is posted in the Northwest district, was reportedly deployed as a sniper on the terrace of a five-star hotel in Central Delhi.

In the reel, he was in civilian clothes.

A senior police officer said the constable was suspended after the video came to the department’s notice. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the circumstances in which the video was recorded.