Delhi cop suspended over Instagram reel with firearm during BRICS Summit

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A Delhi Police constable wearing a BRICS Summit 2026 identity card was suspended after a video of him allegedly making a reel with a firearm strapped to him went viral on social media, officials said.
The constable, who is posted in the Northwest district, was reportedly deployed as a sniper on the terrace of a five-star hotel in Central Delhi.
In the reel, he was in civilian clothes.
A senior police officer said the constable was suspended after the video came to the department’s notice. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the circumstances in which the video was recorded.
Senior police officers, however, declined to comment on the matter.
The incident came to light on Sunday, at a time when security arrangements in the national capital had been significantly strengthened in view of the high-security international event.
According to another police officer, personnel from the local and district police units were deployed for the BRICS Summit under the supervision of the security unit of the Delhi Police.
Following the circulation of the video, questions were raised on social media over the conduct of the police personnel and whether the weapon was being handled in accordance with prescribed rules.
Police are investigating when and where the reel was made and whether the constable was on duty at the time. Officials are also examining the circumstances under which he was carrying the weapon.
“The matter is being treated seriously. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the departmental inquiry,” an officer said.
“The constable has been suspended with immediate effect. Any further disciplinary action will be decided after the inquiry is completed,” the officer added.
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