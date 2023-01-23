Delhi cop stabbed while on patrol duty in Dwarka; three held

A Delhi Police head constable was stabbed twice by an accused while he was responding to a PCR call regarding a quarrel in Dwarka’s Chhawla Sunday, officers said. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Three people were nabbed in connection with the incident soon after.

According to the police, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil and Head Constable Rinku were on beat patrol duty in Qutub Vihar area on Sunday evening when they got a police control room (PCR) call regarding a quarrel and assault in the vicinity. They rushed to the spot and found a few people quarrelling with an autorickshaw driver.

Intervening in the scuffle, Rinku caught one of the accused, Sunny, but the latter stabbed him and fled the spot. The officer was shifted to a hospital. “His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment for a deep stab injury,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

Soon, police teams were formed to nab Sunny and his associates. Through technical intelligence, their location was traced to a house in Qutub Vihar, and raids were carried out. The police said that during an exchange of fire, Sunny was hit in the legs with two bullets and overpowered. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and two of his associates were also arrested.

A case was registered under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other related sections.