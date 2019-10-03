Delhi cop ‘siphoned Rs 20 lakh’ meant for HRA, arrested

A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable, posted with the accounts section of the DCP’s office in Outer Delhi, was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly siphoning Rs 20 lakh, meant for house rent allowance (HRA) arrears of 24 constables, and diverting the money to his wife’s account. The arrest was made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after the bank conducted an internal audit.

Advertising

Additional CP (EOW) O P Mishra said they have arrested constable Anil Kumar after lodging an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). “We produced him before a Delhi court and he was sent to one-day police custody,” he said.

DCP (outer district) A Koan said action was taken by the EOW after his department lodged an FIR with them on the basis of confidential information.

Police said investigation has revealed that around Rs 1.2 crore was siphoned by account sections, and two people, including a woman sub-inspector, are absconding. “Senior officials were receiving complaints of corruption and they asked the bank for an audit. That’s when they found some accounts where the money was transferred,” a senior police officer said. A team was sent to arrest Kumar, but two of the accused managed to escape in the commotion, police sources said.

During questioning, the arrested constable disclosed that he was posted with the accounts section from 2016. “He revealed that he and some other cops were siphoning lakhs received as grants for fellow policemen. He had been diverting the money to his wife’s account,” an officer said.