Delhi cop shot at after two men rob his pistol

A head constable escaped unhurt after two men snatched his pistol and fired at him during patrolling in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave; an FIR has been registered and a hunt is on.

A head constable, who was on duty in South West Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area, had a close shave last week after two men allegedly stole his pistol and shot at him, police said on Monday.

Officers said the incident took place on January 22 around 2.10 pm when Head Constable Rajkumar, posted at Safdarjung Enclave police station, was patrolling the area. According to police, he was alerted about two suspicious men consuming intoxicants near the walking track of the rose garden.

Police said the head constable immediately reached the spot and found two unknown men, aged around 35–40 years, hiding inside the bushes. When he tried to question them, both allegedly abused him and attacked him. As per Rajkumar’s complaint, one of the men, forcibly snatched the government pistol from the constable’s waist and attempted to fire at him.