Delhi cop shot at after two men rob his pistol

A head constable, who was on duty in South West Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area, had a close shave last week after two men allegedly stole his pistol and shot at him, police said on Monday.
Officers said the incident took place on January 22 around 2.10 pm when Head Constable Rajkumar, posted at Safdarjung Enclave police station, was patrolling the area. According to police, he was alerted about two suspicious men consuming intoxicants near the walking track of the rose garden.
Police said the head constable immediately reached the spot and found two unknown men, aged around 35–40 years, hiding inside the bushes. When he tried to question them, both allegedly abused him and attacked him. As per Rajkumar’s complaint, one of the men, forcibly snatched the government pistol from the constable’s waist and attempted to fire at him.
The head constable managed to push the attacker’s hand, narrowly escaping the gunshot, police said. The accused then threatened to kill him if he followed them. One suspect fled into the bushes, while the other ran towards Outer Ring Road.
Police said the armed suspect stopped a passing motorcyclist on the service road by showing the pistol and fled towards Hauz Khas after forcibly riding pillion on the motorcycle. The stolen government pistol could not be recovered from the spot despite extensive search by the district crime team and FSL.
Based on the complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at PS Safdarjung Enclave.
